I'd like to congratulate theatre reviewer Kathleen Allen on her recent retirement, and to express my gratitude for her years of encouraging people to attend the theatre in Tucson. Kathy's lively reviews reveal her affection and enthusiasm for theatre; its stories, actors, playwrights, designers and directors. Unlike professional Broadway theatre practitioners, those of us who make theatre in Tucson often have other jobs and other sources of income. We do it simply because we love theatre. There's nothing quite as satisfying as walking onstage to a "full house" of theatre-goers and I give Kathy a lot of the credit for that. Her reviews tell enough of the story to raise interest without giving away those secret gems each play offers. She particularly understands the work (and sensitive egos) of actors and I've always found her reviews to be fair and spot-on. She will be missed.
Lesley Abrams
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.