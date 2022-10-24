Letter: Kathy Hoffman for Arizona Superintendent

While there are more controversial state offices up for election, let us not forget the Superintendent of Public Instruction. I hope voters will re-elect Kathy Hoffman.

Kathy has done near Sisyphus-like work trying to maintain schooling in Arizona, a state that does not adequately fund public education on purpose. She was awarded Elected Public Official of the Year for 2022 by the National Association of Social Workers AZ Chapter and 2022 Advocate of the Year by AZ School Counselors Association.

Her opponent, Tom Horne, after a three-year investigation, in 2017 was found to have used his Attorney General's office for his re-election bid. He later lost to Mark Brnovich. He paid $10,000 to the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. Horne later downplayed the fact he had to make that payment.

Please re-elect Kathy Hoffman for our children's sake.

Matt Somers

Midtown