Re: the August 25 article "UA LIBRARY PROVIDES KIDS WITH WORLDS OF WORDS."

Dear Editor,

I was so happy to see the article by Johanna Willet in Home + Life about Kathy Short and the 40,000 books in her special Words of the World collection. I just want to add that Kathy has been head of the Young/Adult and Children's Book and Author Committee for the Tucson Festival of Books for its entire 12 years. This in itself is a full time job and she is brilliant at it. (It's so nice to write a letter to the Ed that is not about politics!)

Ginia Desmond

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

