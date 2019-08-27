Re: the August 25 article "UA LIBRARY PROVIDES KIDS WITH WORLDS OF WORDS."
Dear Editor,
I was so happy to see the article by Johanna Willet in Home + Life about Kathy Short and the 40,000 books in her special Words of the World collection. I just want to add that Kathy has been head of the Young/Adult and Children's Book and Author Committee for the Tucson Festival of Books for its entire 12 years. This in itself is a full time job and she is brilliant at it. (It's so nice to write a letter to the Ed that is not about politics!)
Ginia Desmond
Downtown
