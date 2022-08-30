Letter: Katie Hobbs and Dems pose threat to AZ gun owners

Katie Hobs is a far left Democrat. I believe if elected Governor, she would be a threat to tens of thousands of law abiding gun owners in AZ. After the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling expanding individuals' right to defend themselves outside of their homes, Hobbs said she was "outraged" by the decision. She said that "we need common-sense gun safety reform right now...." What does that mean? Universal background checks is the Democrat mantra, but not one recent mass shooter bought their firearms through some gun show "loophole." They underwent and passed background checks. Hobb's web page is void of her position on firearms. What is she hiding? Does she support our Stand Your Ground law, which does not require "fleeing" first? Does she support our Permitless and Permitted Concealed Carry laws? Does she support the state Senate Democrats' extreme SB162 bill, that bans "assault weapons", aka, semi-automatic rifles, and all high capacity magazines, requires owners to make them inoperable, register them, or become a criminal?