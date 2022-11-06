 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Katie Hobbs can not Lose!

As a rational human, I can not accept that Lake, Finchem, Hamedeh and Masters can possibly be elected by the right-thinking citizens of Arizona. The only way Katie Hobbs can possibly lose is if the election is rigged. Obviously, the CyberNinjas hacked the system and rigged the vote against her.

If Kari Lake is reported as the winner, as Secretary of State, Hobbs should refuse to certify the election. This may seem like an outlandish proposal, but it should make perfect sense to the Republican voters whose candidate lost.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

