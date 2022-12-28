 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Katie Hobbs can NOT violate the First Amendment!

Following on a letter of complaint by Kelli Ward to Atty. Gen. Brnovich, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Governor-elect Katie Hobbs "used the power of the AZ SOS [Secretary of State] to collude with Twitter to unconstitutionally violate First Amendment rights of Americans for her own political gain."

The only possible violator of free speech rights is the U. S. Congress. The First Amendment reads in part: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press."

Sorry, MTG, Secretary Hobbs did not pretend to be the US Congress and unilaterally make a federal law restricting anyone's free speech. Perhaps you should actually read the First Amendmet. And while you are at it, try reading the rest of the Constitution as well.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

