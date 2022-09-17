Letter: Katie Hobbs' disingenuous securing Arizona ad

Democrat candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs is running a TV ad featuring Pima Count Sheriff Nanos and Santa Cruz County Sheriff Hathaway, both Democrats, talking about how Hobbs would secure the border. Both oppose the border wall. In the ad, Hobbs is featured confidently striding along a stretch of the border wall, that she too opposes, saying how she will work to secure Arizona. A totally disingenuous ad by her. Hobbs' "Plan for securing Arizona" does not mention support for finishing the border wall at Yuma. Just the Democrat narrative of Congress passing Comprehensive Immigration Reform providing legalization and citizenship for millions who entered the country illegally or overstayed their Visas. Hobbs wants more resources for border counties and Sheriffs to "handle migrant crossings humanely and efficiently." Nothing about stopping them. She advocates boosting federal resources at ports of entry, but not boosting more Border Patrol agents. Missing is any mention of enforcing our immigration laws. Hobbs' plan accommodates people entering illegally and would do nothing to secure Arizona.