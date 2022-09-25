Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV debate with her MAGA Republican opponent. When a debate is a “regulated discussion," it plays an important role in the democratic process by helping voters make informed choices. But the June GOP primary “debate” was an uncontrolled debacle that became a national embarrassment for Arizona.

Hobbs’ MAGA Republican opponent sees a debate as a platform for spreading MAGA mayhem. Like a bad SNL skit, she continues to spout election conspiracy lies and claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” despite countless court decisions and a GOP audit of Maricopa County ballots that proved her wrong. If Hobbs agreed to a traditional debate, her opponent would have sowed seeds of chaos in our democracy. Take it from life-long Republican Rusty Bowers who recently stated that if Arizonans elect MAGA Republicans, they will make it easier to overturn elections and lead the country towards fascism.