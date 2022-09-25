 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV debate with her MAGA Republican opponent.  When a debate is a “regulated discussion," it plays an important role in the democratic process by helping voters make informed choices. But the June GOP primary “debate” was an uncontrolled debacle that became a national embarrassment for Arizona. 

Hobbs’ MAGA Republican opponent sees a debate as a platform for spreading MAGA mayhem. Like a bad SNL skit, she continues to spout election conspiracy lies and claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” despite countless court decisions and a GOP audit of Maricopa County ballots that proved her wrong. If Hobbs agreed to a traditional debate, her opponent would have sowed seeds of chaos in our democracy. Take it from life-long Republican Rusty Bowers who recently stated that if Arizonans elect MAGA Republicans, they will make it easier to overturn elections and lead the country towards fascism.

Misty Atkins

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

