Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. The recent Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary debate demonstrated how debased these debates have become.

Candidates arrive with their prepared quips, put-downs, talking points, and obfuscating non-answers. Reporters moderating try to corral the participants with gentle nudges that are completely ignored.

The Clean Elections Commission should serve the public by responding positively to Hobbs proposal for town hall forums with individual candidates where reporters and audience members can pose questions and hold their feet to the fire when candidates dodge direct answers.

Monica Manning

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

