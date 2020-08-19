Letter: Katie Hobbs

I read your piece on Katie Hobbs allegation that Trump is sabotaging mail-in voting and it reminded me why I don't subscribe to your paper any more. Her allegation is a bald-faced lie! The funding for the Post Office is included in the $3.5 trillion Pelosi bill that won't be voted on until our Congressional" employees" come back from yet another vacation and sit down and negotiate this bill. Trump said, today, (check the video which is available on line) that the Post Office will get the money they need if a bill is negotiated. Pelosi gives up additional funding for Democratic, poorly run, bankrupt cities and the PO gets funded. No sabotage by Trump. - just an unwillingness by spoiled Democrats, who insist on getting it all, to negotiate. Please stop misleading your readers. They deserve much better.
Connie DeAngelo
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
