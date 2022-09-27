Letter: Kavanaugh's Folly

On reading that Representative John Cavanaugh was ending his crusade to enact his bill that would both fine and jail anyone taking video of police activity within eight feet without permission, I grinned. Lacking support from Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Senate President Karen Fann, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, and police organizations, Kavanaugh appears to be abandoning his bill. Rather than learn a lesson about concocting unnecessary laws, Kavanaugh hinted at a possible future rewritten bill. Like the restrictive voting laws passed in the past legislative session, this law addresses a problem that doesn’t exist. Perhaps after a meal of roasted crow, Representative Cavanaugh will begin addressing the many real issues important to Arizonans like water availability, affordable housing, infrastructure, and racial and gender concerns.