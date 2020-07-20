Letter: Keep a level head about open businesses.

We are now in the midst of Gov. Ducey’s 30-day moratorium on the use of certain businesses. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make its way through Arizona, we must accept a difficult truth: it is not going to be easy. Fighting the virus doesn’t just mean fighting the spread, it also means fighting the urge to shut the state down again.
Fighting the virus also means keeping a level head and focusing on the facts. According to AZDHS, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been on a decline over the last several weeks. The jump in confirmed cases is largely a result of increased testing; and the average age of people contracting the virus is getting younger and less vulnerable.
As times get tough, Arizonans must get tougher. We can’t afford to go back and forth between closing and opening businesses. If we are going to fully fight this virus, we must wash our hands, wear masks, and remain open.
Carlos Ruiz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
