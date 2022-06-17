 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Keep ACC meeting public

Re: the June 9 article "ACC head proposes secret meetings."

It is with concern I read in June 9th edition that the Arizona Corporation Commission Chairwoman wants to hold opaque (non-public) meetings with industry. Serving in public office is supposed to be serving the public. Arizona has an open meeting law supporting this principle.

Economic development at the cost of worsening the environment is not in the public interest. If the ACC wants to know about future projects, so should every Arizonan. There is no reason here why our open meeting law should be thwarted.

Linda Karl

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

