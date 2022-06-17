Letter: Keep ACC meeting public

It is with concern I read in June 9th edition that the Arizona Corporation Commission Chairwoman wants to hold opaque (non-public) meetings with industry. Serving in public office is supposed to be serving the public. Arizona has an open meeting law supporting this principle.

Economic development at the cost of worsening the environment is not in the public interest. If the ACC wants to know about future projects, so should every Arizonan. There is no reason here why our open meeting law should be thwarted.