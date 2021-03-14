 Skip to main content
Letter: Keep Barnum Hill and the South Pond public
As a former zookeeper at Reid Park Zoo I support the zoos mission of endangered species conservation. What I cannot support is the destruction of a space where kids have access to mature trees and water teeming with native species.

Nature play is critical to ALL children, not just children who's parents can afford memberships. Connections to native species is as important as connection to endangered species from far off lands. It is arguably even more important for children to value the natural world closest to home as that is where they can have the greatest impact.

The pond and hill provide connections to wildlife in a way the zoo never can. Accessible to all at any time. If RPZ is truly serious about conservation they would see the protest to protect the pond and hill for what it is. A group of citizens desperately trying to preserve a place for wildlife in the heart of Tucson. That's real conservation.

Shiloh Walkosak, Former Zookeeper Reid Park Zoo Tucson Resident

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

