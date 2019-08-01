RE: the June 23 article "Keep Border Patrol from butting in at Banner-UMC."
Larry Goldberg, President Banner University Medicine Division;
It's a travesty for Customs & Border Patrol to come into Banner Hospital acting like the US equivalent of the Nazi SS!
CBP agents pressure doctors to discharge patients quickly, insist doctors certify patients as medically able to be in overcrowded concentration camps that are unsafe for even the healthiest. And they are concentration camps… like the ones the Nazis morphed into death camps.
The majority of immigrants crossing our border are NOT criminals, but are being treated as convicted felons. CBP agents shackle patients to beds & don't allow them to use restrooms. Doctors are prevented from telling family members the status of critically ill patients.
Visibility of CBP vehicles & uniforms creates fear & interferes with care for immigrants living in Tucson. Doctors say that important follow-up care for detainees is neglected.
This is unconscionable! Stop this inhumane practice NOW!
Lee Stanfield
Midtown
