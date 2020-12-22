 Skip to main content
Letter: KEEP COACH SUMLIN
Granted that hiring Sumlin, a coach past his best years and with a multi-million dollar settlement from Texas A&M in his pocket, was yet another in a series of football coach hiring mistakes by the U of A.

Nevertheless, paying $7.5 million or $5 million to make him go away is yet another mistake. The UA needs to "bite the bullet" and not take needed funding away from student education and faculty salaries.

The next few years with any coach will be pretty bad, in any case. This time the UA needs to pay for its mistakes by keeping Sumlin for the duration of his contract.

Next time hire a UA football alum as coach - one with "fire in his belly" and a fierce loyalty to the Wildcats.

Go Adia Barnes and Women's BB team. Good example of hiring one of our own.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

