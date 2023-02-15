Last year, I received a tax credit for the purchase of a plug-in hybrid. Thanks Uncle Sam! But wait… there’s a problem with this government largess—my plug-in hybrid is still a car. It erodes the streets, contributes to congestion, takes up parking, and has the potential to cause damage and injury.

The tax credit is intended to put low and no-emission cars on the road, but there is a way to achieve this goal and broader benefits for the environment and society—by prioritizing transit. Transit commuters are solid heroes in the goal of achieving safer streets and countering climate change. They deserve the tax credits. Federal policy and city and state governments must reconsider the current “cars are king” fixation, and formulate creative approaches to encouraging alternatives, including transit use.

Free fares reduce traffic and thus the cost to maintain and expand roadways. Free fares are a blessing to low-income workers and to the elderly on fixed incomes. Free fares are worth keeping!

Linda Dobbyn

Midtown