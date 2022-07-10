 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: KEEP MARANA TOWN COUNCIL INCUBANTS

Jill Kismet wrote to replace current Marana council members with three new candidates. Why? The Town is what it is today because of Comerford, Kai, Post & Officer. Experience, knowledge & getting the job done has made Marana the town that it is. I've been here 19 years and the Town has gotten better every year. Growth is everywhere in Arizona and you want to stop it because of losing open space. Look around you, there's plenty of space left. We don't need the California ideas that some of these newcomers bring. Look what has become of that state. And you want it here? No thanks. Heck, one of the candidates running (Mark Johnson) can't even pronounce Marana correctly, saying he's running for MA-RON-A. It's pronounced MARANA. Keep the current Council intact.

Thomas Sommerville

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

