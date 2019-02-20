“Non Sequitur” is a brilliant piece of work that should not be denied to the readers of our local paper. Sure, it would have been better had what you identified as a problem not been there. But, it was barely legible (was not seen by your editors) and is nothing compared to the language heard in our daily lives and that that has come from the current occupant of the White House. I encourage you to reverse your decision.
Stephen Shawl
Northeast side
