Letter: Keep Rincon Market Alive

Sad to see that the Rincon Market, a nearly century-old community institution that is much more than a store, might be another coronavirus victim. The owners closed the market to protect staff and customers, and, of course, lost all the income that remaining open might have generated. My guess is that this made it very difficult to pay rent. Throughout the country many landlords are working closely with business owners, creatively finding ways to help them open during this difficult time. I hope the Rincon Market landlord will follow these examples and sit down (OK, figuratively) with the market’s owners to find a way to keep this valuable place alive.
Mark Homan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
