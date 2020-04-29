Letter: Keep Sabino Canyon Safe and Clean

One way that my husband and I have tried to cope with our social isolation is by walking in Sabino Canyon. We feel blessed to have this wonderful natural resource. Unfortunately, not everyone is respecting the Canyon. This morning we were stunned by the mountains of trash left behind by other visitors. Despite clear signs stating that there is no trash pick up, every trash can was filled to overflowing, and trash was scattered along the trails and the road. Seven Falls looks like a garbage dump. I was also surprised by the number of people, some wear masks, who would take up the whole space on the trail or road and force others to move off path potentially into a cactus in order to keep a safe distance. I strongly urge everyone who comes to enjoy Sabino Canyon to respect other people and the land. We need to keep our natural resources safe and clean. Take your trash out with you and share the space.
Linda Horowitz
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
