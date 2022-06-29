Letter: Keep the Integrity of the Santa Ritas

Just recently, on vacation, I was interrupted several times by people wanting my attention for things that seemed trivial. It’s not even possible to “get away” on a vacation like it used to be. It’s harder to focus on what’s really important.

One way I know to regroup and restore is to go to a natural environment which is away from people. There, in the presence of something greater than me, I can see myself in perspective again and regain my footing.

The Santa Rita Mountains are such a place that we are fortunate to have near us. Not only do they create oxygen, and a home for plants and animals but they also provide psychological and spiritual support when we visit.

We need to maintain the integrity of this land to maintain the integrity of ourselves. If we want to survive, we have to protect that which nurtures us.

Susan Calhoun

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

