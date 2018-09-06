To quote Edward Abbey: “Wilderness is not a luxury, but a necessity of the human spirit, and as vital to our lives as water and good bread.” If you've enjoyed a national park, wilderness area, or any federal lands, you are a beneficiary of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, set to expire Sept. 30, 2018.
As an avid outdoors-man for over 17 years , I have walked the entire 2,650 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail and 900 miles of Hayduke Trail, kayaked Lake Powell, logged miles exploring the Colorado Plateau and more. I have benefited from the fund --physically, emotionally, and spiritually. I'm a first-time father to a beautiful baby girl, even more so I would hate to see the fund expire. I want my daughter to enjoy our public lands and spaces just as I and others have in the past and present.
May this legacy continue for the sake of our children, their children, and generations to come.
Yanko Limon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.