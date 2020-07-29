Letter: Keep the schools closed for now

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging out of control in our state, it is incumbent upon us to do everything in our power to protect some of our most vulnerable: our children. Our schools are not equipped to maintain the requisite 6 feet of social distancing. Kids are unable to comply with the requirements. It's developmentally inappropriate to expect that they stay away from their friends. Teachers and other school staff are heroes, but should not be expected to sacrifice their health and lives, either. Because of how deadly and easily spread this virus is, schools should be required to provide online instruction until at least October 1, 2020. Public schools should also receive additional funding to provide online instruction during these uncertain and unprecedented times. This is not the time to play politics. It's the time to save lives.
Jennifer White
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!