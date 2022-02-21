Letter: Keep the wall between church and state

What does the Pine Tree flag (aka An Appeal to Heaven flag) currently displayed in our Arizona House 2nd floor lobby have in common with the January 6th insurrection? Both flags are proudly displayed by those intent on stomping out separation of religion and government. The "Appeal to Heaven" website finds this separation "perverted, exaggerated and repeatedly used to drive men and women of faith out of public service". This Revolutionary War flag has been co-opted by the Christian Nationalist movement. Displaying this religious flag within the halls of a government building is in violation of the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution as well as the Arizona State Constitution. Who authorized this? Why are we allowing this flag to be displayed? This is not a dog whistle. It's a bullhorn.
Mary Ganapol
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.