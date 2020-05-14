Letter: Keep those letters coming

Re: the May 11 letter "Star's letters to editor never fail to entertain."
In this letter, the writer says that the people who submit letters to the editor are trying to change the world into their model of the way things should be. They are not at all; they are merely people who have the courage to express their opinions, conclusions and beliefs, to not only family and friends but to the public at large. I applaud them.
There are individuals and groups these days who think that everyone should believe only what they believe, ala George Orwell's "1984." To them, the only truth is their truth. This is dangerous as well proven by past despots of the world. Free expression of opinion by letters to the editor are one means of preventing this from happening.
So all of you do-gooders, nannies and know-it-alls hit those keyboards! Keep those letters coming. I love 'em.
Tom Henderson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!