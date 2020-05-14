Letter: Keep those letters coming
View Comments

Letter: Keep those letters coming

Re: the May 11 letter "Star's letters to editor never fail to entertain."

In this letter, the writer says that the people who submit letters to the editor are trying to change the world into their model of the way things should be. They are not at all; they are merely people who have the courage to express their opinions, conclusions and beliefs, to not only family and friends but to the public at large. I applaud them.

There are individuals and groups these days who think that everyone should believe only what they believe, ala George Orwell's "1984." To them, the only truth is their truth. This is dangerous as well proven by past despots of the world. Free expression of opinion by letters to the editor are one means of preventing this from happening.

So all of you do-gooders, nannies and know-it-alls hit those keyboards! Keep those letters coming. I love 'em.

Tom Henderson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Local-issues

Letter: school teachers

In my 21 years of teaching, from pre-school through University, I have learned a few things that I bet home schooling parents are learning now…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News