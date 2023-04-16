I use Sun Tran everyday - it's my primary mode of transportation. I also have used pay-to-ride systems in many other cities. Not only does fare-free transit benefit some of the most vulnerable members of our community, but I've personally seen how it makes our system more efficient, convenient, and accessible to new users. Currently, there's no need to worry about fare cards, transfer tickets, or exact change. There's no longer delays caused by people not having their payment prepared when they board. You just hop on and ride. Tucson was just ranked the 5th most dangerous driving city in the country and we saw an increase in pedestrian fatalities last year. We should be doing everything in our power to encourage and entice residents into safer, cleaner modes of transportation, and eliminating fares permanently does exactly that. I implore Mayor and Council to make this policy permanent.