Letter: Keep Tucson from becoming Phoenix

Re: the Oct. 29 article "Keep Tucson from becoming Phoenix."
Big thanks to Brent Harold for pointing out so eloquently the obvious fact that if we keep growing, we'll be just like that behemoth up the road from us. I grew up in Phoenix in the 50s and 60s when it was still livable, spent my teaching career in a small New Mexico town, and retired to Tucson in 1997. My sister made a wonderful observation when she was visiting from California about ten years ago. After driving around town, she said, "I like Tucson because it doesn't pretend it's not in the desert, like Phoenix does."
But Mr. Harold is correct that Tucson is sprawling up into the foothills. The same happened to Camelback Mountain in Phoenix until the city council put a stop to it. Dear Edward Abbey famously said that uncontrolled growth is the philosophy of the cancer cell. We all need to heed Mr. Harold's words!
Aston Bloom
East side
