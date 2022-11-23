Letter: Keep up the good work Republicans

Congratulations to Republican voters and Independents (who switched to a Republican ballot) in the primary to nominate Lake, Finchem, Masters, and Hamadeh doing so they elected the worst Republican candidates to run in Nov. And let’s not forget Arizona's ice cream man Doug Ducey, who on his watch not only lost two U.S. Senate seats but Governor, Sec. of State and Attorney General. And let’s also not forget Ducey's accomplishments, the raid on the State Land Trust fund (123) the destruction of public education, tax cuts (how’s that working out for the middle class?), and the stacking of the Arizona Supreme Court. Even retired Chief Justice Bales wrote at that time additional judges are not needed and expansion “is not warranted when other court-related needs are underfunded and will cost the state an additional $1 million. My sincere hope is that Republicans keep on nominating unelectable candidates.