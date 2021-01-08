Letter: Keep vaccine distribution simple

Most have heard of the KISS principle and it should be applied to the distribution of the vaccine. Just getting it to the health care workers is going embarrassingly slow. Imagine how bad it will be when we move to “essential” workers? How will they know who is falls in the right category? Take their word for it? I see chaos coming from that approach.
My suggestion would be KISS. Finish with the health care and nursing home residents. Then go to mass immunizations based on your birthdate. If you were born on the assigned range of dates show up, show ID, get in line and get your shot. Verifiable, quick and effective. But the best reason to go this route is that it is simple enough to work.
Bert Fredericksen
Marana
