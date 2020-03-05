Letter: Keep Voters Rights
Letter: Keep Voters Rights

Members of both the Arizona Senate and House are proposing bills to restrict and challenge voter initiatives, and now Representative Ben Toma's bill, HCR 2014, aims to change the current law through which Arizona voters choose the state's five utility regulators on the Arizona Corporation Committee. In the 2018 election, over a million votes were cast for each of the five commissioner positions, clearly indicating voter interest. Toma's current bill intends to remove voters from commissioner selection and give this power to the governor, a potentially partisan maneuver. I urge Governor Ducey and Arizona voters to speak out against this blatant effort to ignore voter rights. Otherwise, our legislators and governor are circumventing rather than representing the voters who placed them in office.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

