Letter: Keep Your Guns

I don’t want to take your guns away. If you want a weapon in your home to protect and defend your family and property, that’s fine, but keep your guns where they are not accessible to children or anyone with mental issues. A pistol, an AK47, even a cannon, is fine. But leave them home. If a member of law enforcement sees you with an assault weapon near a school, church, synagogue, grocery store, theater or a park they might mistake you for a bad guy with horrific results.