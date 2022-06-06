 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Keep Your Guns

  • Comments

I don’t want to take your guns away. If you want a weapon in your home to protect and defend your family and property, that’s fine, but keep your guns where they are not accessible to children or anyone with mental issues. A pistol, an AK47, even a cannon, is fine. But leave them home. If a member of law enforcement sees you with an assault weapon near a school, church, synagogue, grocery store, theater or a park they might mistake you for a bad guy with horrific results.

A previous letter suggested that you leave your AK47 locked up at a licensed shooting range. Another suggested joining the military where those weapons were originally intended.

The second amendment was written when muskets were the heaviest personnel weapon available. Technology or not, heavier than a musket is a privilege, not a right.

Dave Glicksman

Northwest

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I am horrified

I just turned on my TV to the horrifying news that yet another mass shooting occurred,; this time at a Texas elementary school. 14 beautiful c…

Letter: Red Light Runners

Regarding recent discussion about reinstalling red light cameras. One of the reasons this is happening is that drivers pulling this stunt are …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News