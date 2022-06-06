Letter: Keep Your Guns

I don’t want to take your guns away. If you want a weapon in your home to protect and defend your family and property, that’s fine, but keep your guns where they are not accessible to children or anyone with mental issues. A pistol, an AK47, even a cannon, is fine. But leave them home. If a member of law enforcement sees you with an assault weapon near a school, church, synagogue, grocery store, theater or a park they might mistake you for a bad guy with horrific results.
A previous letter suggested that you leave your AK47 locked up at a licensed shooting range. Another suggested joining the military where those weapons were originally intended.
The second amendment was written when muskets were the heaviest personnel weapon available. Technology or not, heavier than a musket is a privilege, not a right.
Dave Glicksman
Northwest
