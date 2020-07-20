Letter: Keeping children and families safe during the pandemic
View Comments

Letter: Keeping children and families safe during the pandemic

As any parent and grandparent will tell you, protecting our children is of primary concern. The consensus seems to be that children are less vulnerable to COVID-19. But of those children infected there are a few who have experienced life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Added to this that a child can carry the infection to his parents and to vulnerable adults.

Before opening schools perhaps we should follow Germany’s lead and require students and staff to pass COVID 19 tests every four days. Perhaps we should stop assemblies, eating in cafeterias, and significantly reduce class sizes. Is this enough to protect our children?

Unlike the half-hearted, patchy, ineffectual approaches state and federal officials have enacted to deal with the pandemic, we need to have the best plan available, and we need to stick to that plan. Otherwise, our children will not be safe, and we as their parents and guardians have failed in our primary mission to keep our children safe and healthy.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News