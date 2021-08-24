 Skip to main content
Letter: Keeping children and families safe during the pandemic
Letter: Keeping children and families safe during the pandemic

It seems so strange that I feel compelled to say that as a grandfather, I want my twelve-year-old grandson to be safe. Because of his age, he can't have the vaccine, and because he lives in Arizona his school can't mandate masks or ensure his teachers and school staff are vaccinated. This is not a political issue it is a public health issue. For the aggregate good, we need to have mandated solutions. If we don't we place our children at risk, our teachers, our families, and ourselves at risk.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

