Re: the Jan. 4 column "We can change the world for chained dogs this month."
When I read PETA's Lindsay Pollard-Post's op-ed on the horrific practice of chaining up dogs in yards, I was moved to call the Pima County Animal Care Center to find out what our laws are here in Tucson. I learned that dogs cannot be tied up unless their owners are present. The person I spoke with told me that other than those who have been grandfathered in, the no tie-up law covers nearly 99 percent of dog owners.
I am hoping that this information will move those of us who live in Pima County to call the authorities immediately if we find that a dog has been tied up in the yard without the owner present. The author made clear that this practice is inhumane and very dangerous to our four-legged friends.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.