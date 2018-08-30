Re: the Aug. 19 article "UA Presents chief quits, plans to sue over issues of race, pay."
Sounds to me this quote states we keep it in house to not raise attention of what they are doing.... “We take these allegations very seriously and the University has a number of trained staff, reporting venues and pathways for resolving concerns employees have about their employment. That includes keeping those processes confidential, which is in the best interest of the people affected.”
Erick Cardona
Downtown
