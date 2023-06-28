My compliments to Henry Brean for the thoroughly researched story of the couple that have been keeping the saguaro study alive for more than 40 years. I can't remember the last time I read a local story to its end. His expertise in capturing the subject was inspiring. While I'm giving out compliments, I would like to also thank the two scientists who ran the study for so long. Tom Orum and Nancy Ferguson deserve all the credit for sticking with this labor of love.