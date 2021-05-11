 Skip to main content
Letter: Keeping Tucson Connected
Letter: Keeping Tucson Connected

Since its founding on July 1, 2017, Stacy Fowler’s award-winning Tucson Business Networking has revolutionized how networking is done.

When COVID -19’s devastating infliction was felt last March, communities were at a crossroads. Businesses struggled resulting in many shutting their doors. Mrs. Fowler was determined to spearhead onwards through uncertainty and fight for the sanctity of other’s lively hoods through the continuation of business networking. From an early age, her mindset was to pay it forward by helping the next person. As other networking groups halted operations, she continued to revitalize business growth and host small networking luncheons at locally-owned restaurants to support the establishments. Hungry to mingle in a safe manner, she also introduced the idea of virtual networking.

Tucson Business Networking is a 3x Arizona Daily Star Readers’ Choice award recipient for Best Business Referral and Networking Group. Stacy was recently named 2020-2021 Local Businessperson of the Year through Alignable.

To learn more about this organization and join, visit: tucsonbusinessnetworking.com.

Steven Fowler

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

