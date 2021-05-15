Letter: Keeping up with ASU, golf style

Re: the May 13 article "Wildcats need new golf facility, but where?"
I guess I have about reached my expiration date: I used to think a university education had something to do with developing, stimulating, training a person’s mind. So, when I read Mr. Hanson’s piece about the absolute necessity of spending multi-millions on a spanking new golf facility so UA can develop more and better golf swings for a few athletes who might someday become multimillionaires and fly around the world in NET JETS, well, let’s say I was a bit taken aback.
Couldn’t those untold tax payer funds be infinitely better spent in science and liberal arts , for instance, curricula developed and taught by the most brilliant and dedicated teachers / professors in the world?
Remember that old quip “A mind is a terrible thing to waste?”
Susan VonKersburg
Northeast side
