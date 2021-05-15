 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Keeping up with ASU, golf style
View Comments

Letter: Keeping up with ASU, golf style

  • Comments

Re: the May 13 article "Wildcats need new golf facility, but where?"

I guess I have about reached my expiration date: I used to think a university education had something to do with developing, stimulating, training a person’s mind. So, when I read Mr. Hanson’s piece about the absolute necessity of spending multi-millions on a spanking new golf facility so UA can develop more and better golf swings for a few athletes who might someday become multimillionaires and fly around the world in NET JETS, well, let’s say I was a bit taken aback.

Couldn’t those untold tax payer funds be infinitely better spent in science and liberal arts , for instance, curricula developed and taught by the most brilliant and dedicated teachers / professors in the world?

Remember that old quip “A mind is a terrible thing to waste?”

Susan VonKersburg

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News