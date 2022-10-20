 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kelley is the biggest threat to Arizona Families

Eggs are an excellent source of high quality protein essential to feeding Arizona families. So it is beyond outrageous that eggs are now $4.50 a dozen at the Oro Valley Walmart, almost triple the cost when Biden took over. The unprecedented hyperinflation devastating Arizona families is 100% the fault of Biden and the Democrats, with their war on fossil fuels and the over $2 trillion in unnecessary wasteful spending.

Hyperinflation could have been avoided had Mark Kelley done his job and represented Arizona families, and voted against the devastating inflation driving boondoggle. Kelley could have been the 51st vote to stop inflation dead in its tracks by voting against the Democrat wasteful spending, before it ever got going, and saved Arizona families. However Kelley doesn’t care about Arizona families. His loyalty is to his own political career and the party elites.

Kelly is dangerous to Arizona families. He needs to be voted out of office.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

