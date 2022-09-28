Letter: Kelli ward made it easy

By now, we’ve all received and thoroughly read the Arizona 2022 General Election Publicity Pamphlet. Who doesn’t love to read 300 pages of legalese, capital letters, strike-outs and underlines.

Each of the 11 initiatives, referendums and proposals are presented in full legal text, followed by For and Against letters.

I was able to simplify the daunting process by searching for the name “Kelli Ward” among the letters. If Kelli Ward is For a proposition, then I know to vote Against. If Kelli Ward is Against a proposition, then I know to vote For it.

Simple and Done.

A big thank you to Dr. Ward.

Dennis Huber

Green Valley