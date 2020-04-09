Letter: Kelly campaigning
Letter: Kelly campaigning

Re: the April 8 letter to the editor “Kelly disgracefully continues to campaign.”

Reading the above tagline, I almost skipped over the letter itself, presuming it was written by a Martha McSally hack. But the letter writer’s first several words – “As a lifelong Democrat …” piqued my curiosity. Criticizing Mark Kelly’s continued campaigning during this time of crisis (yet not identifying the campaign media that is the source of her ire), the letter writer uses the terms/statements “shameful,” “… getting elected is much more important to him …,” “Mark Kelly should find some morals and ethics” and “self-serving.” The letter writer concludes by urging “…all other Democrats to not vote for him … .” I should have followed my first instinct, i.e., presuming the writer indeed is a McSally hack.

Tom House

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

