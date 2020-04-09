Letter: Kelly Must Comaign On!
Letter: Kelly Must Comaign On!

I can’t believe the letter to the Editor by the “lifelong democrat” re Kelly’s “disgraceful” campaigning. If all the “lifelong Democrats” have the same sense of morality and ethics that limited long distance campaigning for the U. S. Senate is “shameful” and “self serving”, while allowing the incumbent free reign, then the Trump dynasty is sure to continue on. The position of the “lifelong democrat” is an affront to the Wisconsin voters who risked death in the Wisconsin Democratic presidential primary, that the Republican Courts refused to postpone. I was a Republican , as a Goldwater conservative, until the party was high jacked by the right wing years ago.

Eugene Gieseler

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

