Letter: Kelly Presnell's Photos are simply amazing

Like many other Daily Star readers, I have appreciated Kelly Presnell's wonderful photos but have never commented on them. After seeing the Star's online photo gallery of her incredible shots taken during the U of A March 11 home baseball game versus Wichita State, I must speak up. She captures the action so intimately and beautifully, perfectly reflecting the intensity and intricacy of the players' movements. Really amazing! Thanks, Kelly! You are a true talent!
Barbara Schueppert
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.