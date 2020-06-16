Letter: Kelly's Arizona Record
Letter: Kelly's Arizona Record

It appears the A-10 will continue to be maintained at DM for the seeable future. Senator McSally was instrumental in achieving this status. Candidate Mark Kelly had nothing to do with it. Over the years millions of dollars will be brought to Tucson because of these efforts provided by Senator McSally. Candidate Mark Kelly has nothing to do with it. Because Senator McSally supports current defense spending, all major military bases in Arizona will bring billions of dollars to Arizona. Candidate Mark Kelly has nothing to do with this either. Because he has no record from elective office, he hasn’t done anything, or for anyone, in Arizona … ever. Kelly promises to bring Arizonans together, but no politician in the modern era has done that and Kelly won’t either. Mark Kelly, if elected though, would become another "shoebox for Schumer" and if Arizonans want Senator Schumer to run things here, what an unspeakable loss for a conservative State!!!

Dave Efnor

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

