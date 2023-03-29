According to Newsweek, Kari Lake says she's seriously considering a major run after looking at polls. Presumably she is considering running for the US Senate. I would like to ask her a few questions: Since you have not yet conceded your loss running for Governor and you are still taking no evidence of a “rigged” election results to courts, would running for Senate constitute running for two offices simultaneously? Another question: Since you appear to put forward frivolous court cases that any reasonable person would be embarrassed to have their name associated with, do you think citizens of Arizona would say you possess good judgement? Lastly, Do you think that the lack of good judgement is a winning attribute of someone running for the US Senate?