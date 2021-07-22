 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kevin Dahl for City Council (plus . . .)
View Comments

Letter: Kevin Dahl for City Council (plus . . .)

  • Comments

OK, the Star did not endorse Kevin Dahl for City Council. That is your right. But you branded him a one-issue candidate (the environment) which is really stupid. Kevin has long been an activist, concerned citizen, agriculturalist, and more. He cares education, transportation, water justice, economic justice, the arts, and more. He has an amazing talent for working to find solutions, not trying to impose his own unbending position. What a light in a desert of darkness! So you wronged him, and even, perhaps, lied about him. That's one strike. Then you said an environmentalist is not needed on the council because we already have the mayor. Is that like saying the council already has someone concerned about transportation, so we don't need someone else, or the US Congress already has one free trade supporter, so we don' need another. Really stupid!

On another note, why a whole page on golf in the Sports, and only one article on the Olympics. Pretty ridiculous.

Charles Alexander

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News