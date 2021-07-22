Letter: Kevin Dahl for City Council (plus . . .)

OK, the Star did not endorse Kevin Dahl for City Council. That is your right. But you branded him a one-issue candidate (the environment) which is really stupid. Kevin has long been an activist, concerned citizen, agriculturalist, and more. He cares education, transportation, water justice, economic justice, the arts, and more. He has an amazing talent for working to find solutions, not trying to impose his own unbending position. What a light in a desert of darkness! So you wronged him, and even, perhaps, lied about him. That's one strike. Then you said an environmentalist is not needed on the council because we already have the mayor. Is that like saying the council already has someone concerned about transportation, so we don't need someone else, or the US Congress already has one free trade supporter, so we don' need another. Really stupid!
On another note, why a whole page on golf in the Sports, and only one article on the Olympics. Pretty ridiculous.
Charles Alexander
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.