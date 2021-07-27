 Skip to main content
Letter: Kevin Dahl for City Council, Ward 3
Letter: Kevin Dahl for City Council, Ward 3

Who showed up to pick up trash in Amphi, my Ward 3, low-income neighborhood on a hot May morning? Kevin Dahl. As a newer, ‘young-ish’ organizer in Tucson’s environmental community, Kevin’s mentorship has been invaluable for me. If I want to know how local resolutions are passed, need to text a photo of a wildflower (immediately!) that I can’t seem to identify, want to know how to access bi-lingual resources at our national parks – it’s Kevin I call. He is generous with his time, information, resources, and works hard to ensure others have access to those things. He has made room for me, a newbie, and invited me with most welcoming arms into Tucson life. He has a bold vision for addressing the climate crises on a local scale, which is something that keeps me awake at night. We in Ward 3 would be ever so lucky to have Kevin Dahl as our representative.

Erica Prather

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

