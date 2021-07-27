Letter: Kevin Dahl for Tucson City Council

The Daily Star’s decision not to endorse Kevin Dahl for the Ward 3 City Council seat is short-sighted, assuming that Mayor Romero provides sufficient environmental support. This not only underestimates the interdisciplinary nature of our overwhelming environmental issues, but also minimizes the potential contributions of multi-talented Kevin Dahl.
Tucson faces many challenges, including water, heat, economic stability, transportation, and exploding growth. 38-year resident Kevin Dahl would best address those issues. He is business-savvy, having run the nonprofit Native Seed Search, has tackled community issues in Samos Neighborhood, has engaged in transportation planning, and has an extensive background in our most challenging issues of climate change, economics, and growth.
While current members of the City Council effectively represent business interests, there is insufficient expertise in the economic and social consequences of critical environmental challenges. Kevin Dahl will provide necessary leadership, creativity, and expertise as a welcome addition to the City Council. I invite the community to support Kevin Dahl’s candidacy and improve Tucson’s future.
Jeanne Calhoun, volunteer for Kevin Dahl campaign
Midtown
