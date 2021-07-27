Letter: Kevin Dahl for Tucson Council

I am surprised at the Arizona Daily Star. I would like the Star to reconsider, and endorse Kevin Dahl for Tucson Council. In its July 18th endorsement of another candidate, the Star mentioned the other candidate's business experience, while Kevin Dahl has a vast amount of non-profit business experience, something the other candidate does not have. Kevin Dahl studied economics and journalism at two of our Arizona Universities. And he has been on a number of non-profit boards, including that of Native Seeds/SEARCH and the Sierra Club. He is currently the Arizona Program Manager of the National Parks Conservation Association. He continues to give, decade after decade, to the Tucson community. We should be supporting his candidacy.
Russell Lowes
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.