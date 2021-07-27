 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kevin Dahl for Tucson Council
View Comments

Letter: Kevin Dahl for Tucson Council

  • Comments

I am surprised at the Arizona Daily Star. I would like the Star to reconsider, and endorse Kevin Dahl for Tucson Council. In its July 18th endorsement of another candidate, the Star mentioned the other candidate's business experience, while Kevin Dahl has a vast amount of non-profit business experience, something the other candidate does not have. Kevin Dahl studied economics and journalism at two of our Arizona Universities. And he has been on a number of non-profit boards, including that of Native Seeds/SEARCH and the Sierra Club. He is currently the Arizona Program Manager of the National Parks Conservation Association. He continues to give, decade after decade, to the Tucson community. We should be supporting his candidacy.

Russell Lowes

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News